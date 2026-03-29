57 new arbitrators appointed in Maharashtra, move will expedite 28,000 pending claims related to national highway projects

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The Central Government has recently appointed 57 new arbitrators in Maharashtra to ensure the speedy disposal of long-pending land acquisition cases related to various national highway projects. This move will help clear more than 28,000 pending claims of project-affected persons who have been waiting for compensation for several years.
Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Due to pending land acquisition claims in national highway projects, farmers’ compensation often gets delayed, and projects also face setbacks. Keeping this serious issue in mind, we followed up with the Central Government. Now, with the appointment of 57 new arbitrators, the 28,000 pending cases will be disposed of within a specific timeframe. This decision of the Revenue Department will help clear many old cases, ensure timely compensation to project-affected persons, and accelerate the development of the state.”
The newly appointed 57 arbitrators will function across districts in the Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur divisions.
In a letter issued by the Revenue Department, district collectors have been directed to immediately hold meetings with NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) project directors and land acquisition officers to allocate the pending cases to these arbitrators. To maintain consistency in proceedings, all claims related to the same award will be assigned to the same officer.
The responsibility of conducting monthly reviews of the work of these arbitrators has been assigned to the divisional commissioners. Additionally, NHAI will provide the necessary manpower and office expenses through its funds so that there is no hindrance in the functioning of the arbitrators.
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