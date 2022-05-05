56 arrested, 11 FIRs lodged across state for Raj Thackeray’s protest call

Eleven FIRs were registered and 56 people arrested across Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s call for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques playing Azaan on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray said that the protest in the form of playing the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques will continue until all loudspeakers are removed from mosques. He also demanded that the state government should take action against mosques that played loudspeakers on Wednesday morning, violating Supreme Court guidelines.

A senior Maharashtra Police officer said that by and large, no major incident was reported across the state. “In several cases, those arrested were all MNS workers… they have been released on bail.”

“We have taken preventive action against 2,300 people, issued notice under Section 149 of CrPC to 7,000 people and 600 were served notice under the Maharashtra Police Act,” the officer added.

He said across the state, the police have given permission to approximately 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples to play loudspeakers.

An officer from the Mumbai Police said that the city by and large remained calm. Only three FIRs were registered, included a case against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, who evaded preventive detention by police. “The two other cases were registered at Charkop and Chandiwali,” the officer said, adding that the accused were fined under Maharashtra Police Act and let off.

Across Mumbai, only 10-15 mosques recited azaan before 6 am on loudspeakers, the police said. “But when our officers went to the mosques and requested that they should stop, they listened,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, who addressed the media on Wednesday morning, said: “There are 1,140 mosques in Mumbai, of which 135 used loudspeakers in the morning (Wednesday) for Azaan before 5 am or 6 am. You (state government) are detaining our workers, sending them notices, what action will you be taking against the erring mosques…”

He added, “I am not saying that loudspeakers should be removed from only mosques. They should be removed even from temples. I am not against prayers but why do you need loudspeakers and mics?”

Stating that the protest will continue, Thackeray said, “The issue is not about just one day. The protest will continue and wherever Azaan is played on loudspeakers, my Maharashtra sainiks will play the Hanuman Chalisa in double volume. I want the government to take action. It’s not only about not playing loudspeakers at night or early morning, during day time too, loudspeakers should not be used.”

“Vishwas Nangre Patil, the joint commissioner of Mumbai Police for law and order, told me that mosques have applied for permission and they (police) are giving it. But most mosques are unauthorised, the loudspeakers are unauthorised and by giving them permission, you are making them authorised. And that too for 365 days. Why? During our (Hindu) festivals you give us permission for 10 days or 13 days and they are being given permission for 365 days? They (mosques) should also be given day-wise permission… they should follow guidelines by Supreme Court, which has set decibel levels of sound.”

Thackeray had given a May 3 “deadline” to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques in the state.