556 families relocated in Mahad and Poladpur tehsils, relief work underway

As many as 556 families of the 15,000 families affected by flooding in Mahad and Poladpur tehsils in Raigad district, which saw 95 deaths last week, were relocated to safer areas. The families of 42 deceased people have each received an aid amount of Rs 4 lakh.

According to a report by the Raigad district administration, 84 people died due to landslide in Taliye village, six died in Sakhar Sutar vadi village and five died due to landslide in Kevnale village in Poladpur tehsil. At least 14,368 families from Mahad and 751 families from Poladpur were affected by the floods, of which 116 families (416 people) from Mahad and 440 families (1,640 people) from Poladpur had to be relocated to safer places.

The report states that 1.59 lakh consumer units were affected by power cuts and so far, electricity has been restored to 99,344 houses. Of the eight Covid-19 hospitals where power supply was disrupted due to the floods, power has been restored to three.

A geological survey has been started by the state government in the affected villages after the landslides as well as other villages to identify landslide and flood-prone spots, especially because Taliye village was not on the government’s list of landslide-prone areas.

An official said that 850 tonne of waste has been collected from Poladpur and Mahad and 13 medical teams, a team of psychologists and two mobile banks have bee deployed to provide banking services in affected areas. But 11 roads are still blocked in the two tehsils.

“The restoration work is underway on war footing and soon it will be completed. The administration is providing all the necessary relief and help,” said Raigar district collector Nidhi Chaudhari.