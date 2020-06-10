54-yr-old constable dies of Covid, 22nd casualty in Mumbai Police

1,908 police personnel in the city have tested positive. Of them, 236 are hospitalised. So far, 905 personnel have recovered. 1,908 police personnel in the city have tested positive. Of them, 236 are hospitalised. So far, 905 personnel have recovered.

A constable succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, making this the 22nd casualty in the Mumbai Police.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Santosh Sawant, who died at the Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East) at 6.30 am.

Sawant was posted at Meghwadi police station and stayed with his family at the police quarters.

Sudhir Nigudkar, Senior Inspector, Meghwadi police station, said Sawant was placed in quarantine after his mother tested positive on June 1. “Sawant did not have any known ailment. We moved him to the hospital on Sunday after his health worsened,” said Nigudkar. He added that Sawant’s mother had recovered.

Sawant, who worked inside the station house at Meghwadi assisting citizens and duty officers, is the 22nd member of the Mumbai Police to succumb to Covid-19. As of Tuesday, 1,908 police personnel in the city have tested positive. Of them, 236 are hospitalised. So far, 905 personnel have recovered.

