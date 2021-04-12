Mumbai: 54-year-old sub-inspector dies of Covid-19

At present, there are 454 active cases in the Mumbai Police force, with the death toll standing at 101.

A 54-YEAR-OLD sub-inspector (SI), posted at the Vakola police station in Santacruz (East), died of Covid-19 at the BKC centre in the wee hours on Monday. With this development, the Covid toll in Mumbai Police stands at 101 since the pandemic began last year.

The SI, Mohan Dagde, had received his first dose of vaccination in February. The Vakola Police said Dagde was posted at the Bombay High Court.

“He was diabetic and also had high blood pressure. His condition deteriorated on Monday. Despite best efforts by doctors, he could not be saved,” said Chaitanya S, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

When asked why Dagde had been asked to report to work despite being above 50 years and a diabetes patient as last year the police administration asked those above 50 years with comorbidities to stay home, a senior official said, “After the vaccination drive began, we allowed them to resume their duties. This incident is very unfortunate. We have to trust the vaccine. I spoke with him last night. This is a rare instance where anti-bodies were not developed. Maybe it happened as he had comorbidities.”

Dagde was on duty till April 2. On April 4, he was admitted to the BKC centre after he tested positive for Covid-19. He died at 3.30 am on Monday. The SI used to live with his wife and two children at the Andheri Police quarters. None of his family members have been infected by the virus, the police added.

At present, there are 454 active cases in the Mumbai Police force, with the death toll standing at 101. In the Maharashtra Police department, there are 3,065 active cases with 370 deaths. Of these, six deaths took place since April 6.