53-yr-old ‘duped’ of Rs 12.71 lakh by unknown fraudsters on Facebook

“She was even threatened that she would be arrested, as the gift consisted of cash,” the officer said.(Representational) “She was even threatened that she would be arrested, as the gift consisted of cash,” the officer said.(Representational)

A 53-year-old Walkeshwar resident was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 12.71 lakh. Police said she was befriended by unknown fraudsters on Facebook, who demanded money under the pretext of sending her cash and expensive gifts from the UK.

According to her complaint to Gamdevi police, the woman received a friend request on Facebook from a man named Kelwyn Megan, in May.

“The person was wearing a pilot’s uniform in his profile picture, so she assumed that was his profession, which is why she accepted his friend request,” an officer said.

The two then reportedly began chatting on Facebook and shared phone numbers. “They also shared photos of themselves, in which Megan only shared pictures of his uniform,” the officer said. The complainant told the police that Megan said he had fallen in love with her and even planned to marry her.

The woman told the police that as it was her birthday on June 1, Megan said he was feeling bad he could not meet her and was going to send her a gift.

On June 1, she got a call from a woman who identified herself as Jayanti Verma. The caller reportedly told the complainant she worked at the Delhi airport and that there is a gift for her from Kelwyn Megan, and asked her to pay Rs 37,850 as a processing fee.

The complainant transferred the amount, following which Verma reportedly made her pay Rs 12.71 lakh under different pretexts. “She was even threatened that she would be arrested, as the gift consisted of cash,” the officer said.

However, when Verma reached out to the complainant on June 11 asking her to pay another fine, the latter sensed something was wrong and went to the police station. Police said she handed over her complaint and after a preliminary inquiry, a chase of cheating and impersonation was registered in the last week of June.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd