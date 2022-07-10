53 MLAs of both Thackeray, Shinde camps get show cause notice for ‘violating whip’

As many as 53 members of state legislative assembly belonging to rebel Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s camps have been served show cause notices by Maharashtra State Legislative Secretariat.

A result of both factions accusing each other of violating the party’s whip during the election for speaker and the trust vote, the notice has sought disqualification of the members concerned.

Confirming the development, a senior officer at the secretariat said: “We have issued notices to 53 MLAs. It is part of quasi-judicial process. We are strictly going by rules.” The officer further said, “We received letters from both factions demanding disqualification of each others’ elected members for whip violation.”

Each of the MLAs will have to respond to the notices within seven days as part of the procedure, he added.

On June 20, Shinde led the revolt within the Shiv Sena that saw 40 of its 55 MLAs moving over to his side. With this, Shinde faction has a majority with 40 MLAs while Thackeray has 15 legislators.

Following the split within the party, the Shiv Sena had written a letter to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal informing him of its decision to replace Shinde with Ajay Chaudhury as party’s leader in state legislative assembly.

The rebel faction held a meeting and announced Shinde as leader of House in the assembly. It also announced Bharat Gogawale as chief whip in place of Sena’s Sunil Prabhu.

During a two-day special session convened on July 3 and 4 in Vidhan Bhawan to elect the Speaker and the trust vote respectively, both Thackeray and Shinde camps had followed two different whips.

The newly elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar upheld Shinde’s claim for leader of state legislative assembly as well as chief whip Bharat Gogawale.

Shinde, who was appointed the CM on June 30, passed the floor test on July 4. He also won the vote of confidence in the assembly with 164 MLAs in favour of confidence motion.

After the floor test, Shinde camp wrote a letter to the Speaker, demanding disqualification of 14 MLAs belonging to Thackeray-led group. However, the list did not include the name of former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

A sources in Shinde camp said, “We will collectively respond to the show cause. We are in majority. Technically, we have no reason to fear…those in Thackeray camp can invite action for whip violation if our leader wishes to pursue (the matter).”