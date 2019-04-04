52 yrs after son came from Karachi, Mumbai man wins him gift days before 54th birthday — Indian citizenship

Abbas Karadia, 77, does not like to admit that he is somewhat of an expert on immigration and citizenship law, but he may just be.

Advertising

More than 50 years since he began relentlessly pursuing authorities in both India and Pakistan to ensure return home of his wife and child from Karachi during the 1965 war, the Mumbai resident has had success. His petition in court has finally forced the government to grant Indian citizenship to his now-ageing son.

“Citizenship kayda bohot danger kayda hai, par bohot mazboot bhi hai. Aur mazboot hona bhi chahiye, nahi toh log illegally ghus jayengey desh mein (rules of citizenship are dangerous and strict. But they should be strict, as people will otherwise enter the country illegally),” he said, laughing.

He can afford to smile now. Last Monday, the Centre informed Bombay High Court that it would grant citizenship to Karadia’s son Asif — 52 years after he moved to Mumbai as a two-year-old.

Advertising

“No one had then told us to make a separate citizenship document for Asif. Had we done that, we would not have had to endure all this,” Karadia, who ran an auto-parts repairs business and is retired now, said at the family’s home in Jogeshwari. Karadia’s battle with citizenship began in 1965, three years after he married Mumbai-born Zaibunissa Jamalauddin, who had migrated to Pakistan with her family after Partition. In 1965, when she was pregnant with Asif, Zaibunissa went to her parents’ home in Karachi, where he was born on April 19.

But by the time they were to return to Mumbai, war had broken out.

It took countless letters to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, and the Pakistan government before a passport was issued for Zaibunissa and Asif to return. With no infant passport issued, Asif travelled on his mother’s Pakistani passport.

In 1972, when Zaibunissa was granted Indian citizenship after renouncing her Pakistani passport and signing a Bond of Indemnity for Pakistani citizens who want to stay permanently, the document mentioned Asif’s name as well. The parents were confident that the chapter was closed.

In the intervening years, Asif attended school and got personal identification documents made, which noted Karachi as his birthplace. He married a Mumbai woman, Shakera Sujar, in 1988 and the couple have three children.

Now 53, he works at a restaurant in Mahim, Mumbai.

In order to be doubly secure of his citizenship status, Asif secured a domicile certificate in 1997 and a certificate of Indian Citizenship from the courts in Mumbai in 1997 and 2003. “That ought to have tied things up,” Karadia said.

But, in 2012, when Asif decided to undertake Hajj, the authorities rejected his application – on the grounds that he was not born in India. Left with no option, the family applied for a secured a long-term visa (LTV), which expired in 2015.

After refusing extension to his LTV that year, the MEA asked Asif to obtain citizenship within a month, failing which, the ministry said, he would be deported to Pakistan.

The panicked family filed a writ petition in Bombay High Court through advocate Ashish Mehta. This week, after fortnightly hearings for three months, the Union government relented, with its pleader verbally informing the court that it would grant Asif a citizenship certificate within 10 days.