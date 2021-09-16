514 new Covid cases in Mumbai, highest since mid-July

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 514 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since mid-July this year.

This is the second time this month when the number of new cases has crossed the 500-mark. On September 8, the city had recorded 514 new cases of Covid-19.

With 29,886 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 1.71 per cent. It has hovered over 1 per cent since September 1. The daily positivity rate was 1.2 per cent last week.

Also, since the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival on September 10, the daily testing numbers have fallen below 30,000.

The BMC has said it is on high alert given the uptick in cases and plans to increase the number of daily tests to be conducted post the festival. It has instructed ward officers to ramp up number of daily tests. It aims to conduct around 60,000 tests daily, including rapid antigen tests.

On August 20, BMC had conducted the highest number of tests in a single day – 56,566. The number of daily cases had dropped to this year’s lowest (196) on August 17.

Since August 25, this number has consistently crossed the 300-mark, breaching 400 on September 1 when the city reported 416 new cases, BMC data showed.

With this, the number of active cases in the city has reached 4,602. In the last seven days, the number of active cases has increased by 727.

The figure increased from 2,834 on August 15 to 3,771 on September 6. Currently, there are no active containment zones in the city, while 37 buildings are sealed.