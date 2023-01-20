scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
51% society members can give nod for reconstruction

As per 2013 CIDCO policy, permission of all members of the co-operative housing society was required for reconstruction of the building.

The amended policy allows for written consent, in the form of an affidavit to CIDCO, from only 51% members of housing society. Barring this change, the rest of the terms and conditions of the policy will remain the same.
CIDCO has amended its building reconstruction policy and has included a provision whereby the building can be reconstructed with consent of only 51% members of the housing society instead of earlier 100%.

As per the lease agreement, the plot is leased to the housing society for a period of 60 years only and CIDCO has ownership rights over the plot and construction done on it. To facilitate faster reconstruction of old buildings on CIDCO plots in Navi Mumbai, this important decision has been taken under guidance of Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC and MD, CIDCO.

As per 2013 CIDCO policy, permission of all members of the co-operative housing society was required for reconstruction of the building.

The amended policy allows for written consent, in the form of an affidavit to CIDCO, from only 51% members of housing society.  Barring this change, the rest of the terms and conditions of the policy will remain the same.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 01:33 IST
Scrap shop staff held for causing fire at Juna Bazaar

