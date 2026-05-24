5043 mangroves marked for Virar-Alibaug corridor, only 449 to be lost permanently

The corridor will be developed entirely through private investment on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. (Representational image)

Environmental clearances are the next hurdle for the ambitious Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor after the state approved the project’s first 96.41-km phase. While the project will impact 5,043 mangrove trees across 75 hectares, officials say only 449 trees will be permanently lost, with the rest expected to survive construction or be replanted.

The Mumbai State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is simultaneously preparing to float tenders from June for the ring road project linking Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The corridor will be developed entirely through private investment on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

The project cuts through eco-sensitive zones including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and Karnala Wildlife Sanctuary — environmental concerns that have previously delayed the corridor.