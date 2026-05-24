5043 mangroves marked for Virar-Alibaug corridor, only 449 to be lost permanently

Environmental clearances are the next hurdle for the ambitious Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor after the state approved the project’s first 96.41-km phase. While the project will impact 5,043 mangrove trees across 75 hectares, officials say only 449 trees will be permanently lost, with the rest expected to survive construction or be replanted.
The Mumbai State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is simultaneously preparing to float tenders from June for the ring road project linking Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The corridor will be developed entirely through private investment on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.
The project cuts through eco-sensitive zones including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and Karnala Wildlife Sanctuary — environmental concerns that have previously delayed the corridor.
According to the latest proposal submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), 5,043 mangrove trees fall within the affected zone. However, MSRDC officials insist permanent damage will be limited.
“Only the 449 trees located where piers for elevated stretches are planned will be permanently affected,” an MSRDC official said. “Another 730 trees affected by temporary access roads during construction will be replanted afterward, while nearly 3,800 trees fall within working and utility zones but are expected to remain largely unaffected.”
To minimise ecological disruption, stretches passing through wildlife sanctuaries and national parks will be elevated to allow free movement of animals beneath the corridor. The alignment itself had earlier been modified following environmental objections.
The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has already cleared the proposal. The MSRDC is now awaiting approvals from the Expert Appraisal Committee and the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). Permission for mangrove cutting will subsequently require clearance from the Bombay High Court.
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Officials said compensatory afforestation will be undertaken at three times the number of trees permanently affected.
The first phase of the project — connecting Navghar in Vasai taluka to Chirner in Uran taluka — is estimated to cost Rs 31,793.47 crore and aims to improve connectivity between Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai. The corridor will be built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with developers recovering investments through a proposed toll of Rs 8 per km over 40 years. A second phase will extend the corridor to Alibaug.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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