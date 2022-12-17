A week since it was opened, over 50,000 vehicles used Samruddhi Mahamarg, shows data

The newly-commissioned Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi, officially named as the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg, was used by over 50,000 vehicles so far as on December 17. The road was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 11 from Nagpur.

Joint Managing Director (IAS) Sanjay Yadav of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, informed The Indian Express that the expressway is seeing an increase in the number of vehicles. On December 16, a total of Rs 45.54 lakh was collected as toll, which was Rs 6.91 lakh on the first day. On December 15, toll worth Rs 36.16 lakh was collected while on December 14, it was Rs 35.44 lakh, said Yadav.

“A total of Rs 1.71 crore has been collected as toll till date, which will most likely cross Rs 2 crore by Saturday night,” added the official.

There are a total of 23 toll plazas between Nagpur and Shirdi on a 520 km stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Around 701 km of the road has been opened to traffic currently. The remaining stretch from Shirdi, around 181 km, will be completed by July 2023, completing the entire 701 km between Nagpur and Mumbai.

“There are a total of 13 petrol pumps. These petrol pumps have dry snacks and facilities for toilets have been made. Towing vans and mechanics are also available in case of emergencies,” the MSRDC said.

The MSRDC has also kept on stand by 21 quick response vehicles for untoward accidents that take place. These vehicles will be deployed on spot for immediate rescue operation. Also, a firefighting system, hydraulic jack, first aid medical facility and oxygen cylinders have been kept ready at vantage spots.

Since Samruddhi Mahamarg is expected to be mostly used by heavy and commercial vehicles, a crane comprising 30 metric tonne carrying capacity has been made available on the expressway 24×7. A total of 13 cranes are available on the entire stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg to handle emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the JMD has also urged the people to check their vehicles tyres while using Samruddhi Mahamarg. He said, “Vehicles can ply on Samruddhi Mahamarg on the permissible top speed limit, however, the health of the vehicle is also important. Old models, comprising old engines, definitely cannot ply at that speed as it may cause the tyres to burst. Therefore, the drivers should take utmost precaution. If their vehicles cannot drive at a high speed, they should drive carefully through the side lanes.”

The official underlined that Samruddhi Mahamarg is not like other highways and people will gradually understand the “road culture” once they use the highway.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway is designed for vehicles with a driving speed of 150 kmph, however, the permissible speed limit is 120 kmph fixed by the Maharashtra highway police.