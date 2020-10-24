5,000-bed Covid hospital at Mulund: Kirit Somaiya targets govt, says entire project a ‘scam’

Kirit Somaiya. (File)

SENIOR BJP leader Kirit Somaiya questioned Friday the manner in which a nearly 22-acre land was shortlisted for setting up a 5,000-bed hospital at Mulund to treat contagious diseases patients from Mumbai and its suburbs. Somaiya alleged the entire project was a “scam” and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government should come clear on the “irregularities”.

Somaiya alleged there violations in inviting tenders for the hospital land. “The Mulund land, which was shortlisted for the hospital, is controversial and caught in a legal battle as the land titles are not clear. The private landowner, which the government is dealing with, itself is a lessee. Therefore, how could the government acquire property from them, ” he told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday

On July 20, at a task force meeting, which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had attended, a decision was taken to construct a 5,000-bed hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.

According to the BJP, on July 27, the BMC commissioner issued an order for the acquisition of land for the hospital and three days later, on July 30, the civic body had put up an advertisement seeking a private land to build the hospital. On August 25, the BJP leader said, two private companies presented their proposal, one offering 1.25 lakh sq m land at Bhandup, and the other, 91,914 sq m in Mulund. “The BMC officials categorically stated that Bhandup land proposal was technically not fit and therefore rejected… (It seems) from the very beginning the government was determined to develop the hospital and convention centre on the Mulund land parcel,” he said.

A senior BMC official said the land parcel in Mulund was shortlisted, but “we have not acquired any land for the construction of the hospital.

We have also requested the government to look for other land options as government-owned land would bring the cost of the project down”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd