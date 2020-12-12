500 teams, 2,500 staffers: BMC plan to vaccinate 1.25 lakh health workers

In the second phase, municipal staffers, BEST drivers and conductors, police personnel and security staff will be immunised. (Representational)

Around 2,500 civic body officers split into 500 teams of five each will take up the task of vaccinating 1.25 lakh healthcare workers in Mumbai early next year.

The city Covid task force convened its first physical meeting on Friday at BMC headquarters to come up with a detailed blueprint of largescale immunisation.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that if enough doses are made available, BMC plans to complete administering the first of the two vaccine shots to the 1.25 lakh healthcare workers in a span of 15 to 20 days.

KEM, Sion, Nair, Dr R N Cooper, Rajawadi, Kurla Bhabha, Jogeshwari Trauma and Bandra Babha hospitals will serve as the eight points where the vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers in the first phase. The four medical colleges in KEM, Sion, Nair and Dr RN Cooper hospitals can store 1.5 to 2 lakh vaccine doses.

“We have been asked to prepare storage and vaccination centres in hospitals. Whenever a vaccine is approved and the stock is transferred, we have to be ready to start immunisation the same day,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM Hospital.

Each hospital has to segregate three rooms to register, vaccinate and observe a person for half-an-hour post vaccine shot. Deshmukh said a seminar hall or ward could serve that purpose as not everyone needs to lie down post vaccination.

In the second phase, municipal staffers, BEST drivers and conductors, police personnel and security staff will be immunised. Their data is yet to be collated. The BMC has decided to hold immunisation drives at police stations to make it easy for police personnel to get a vaccine shot.

In the third phase, the civic body plans to further increase its vaccination centres in each ward. “We will prepare a list of people aged above 50 years and those below 50 with comorbidities. Each ward can be divided into zones and a vaccination centre allotted for each,” Kakani, also chairman of the city Covid-19 task force, said.

The 10-member task force has representatives from the police; departments of education, solid waste management and public health; United Nations Development Fund and medical colleges.

A civic health official said that vaccinators have been provided preliminary training, but a final training schedule is planned once the Union government approves a vaccine for use. Each vaccination team will have five members, including the vaccinator as well as security and support staff.

A tender has been floated to install cold storage facility at BMC’s Kanjurmarg building. It is expected to be ready by the end of the month.

Around 300 boxes are available to transport vaccines within the city.

