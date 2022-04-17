500 students appearing for CBSE exam allotted centre 34 km away

Around 500 students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam from Atomic Energy Central Schools (AECS) located in Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai have been allotted exam centre in Malad. Parents now are knocking on different doors to get it changed as it will be impractical for children to travel so far for their board exams.

The students and their parents expressed shock after collecting their hall tickets from schools on Saturday. “The allotted exam centre is Kendriya Vidyalaya INS Hamla in Malad, which is around 34-km away. It is not possible for students appearing for board exams to cover this distance for multiple papers,” said one of the parents.

There are six AECS in Anushakti Nagar. However, the faraway centre problem is faced by students at school numbers 4 and 5. Students from the rest of the schools are divided into the remaining four schools, in Anushakti Nagar.

A parent of one of the affected students explained, “Generally that is the process for board exams, as CBSE does not allow students to appear for the exam in the same school. Students from AECS are allotted board exam centres in Anushkati Nagar at first, interchanging the schools. And if the arrangement is inadequate, the farthest exam centres expected are the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in Mankhurd. But this year’s arrangement is shocking.”

Parents said that this could be a human error due to confusion about the pin code. One of the parents shared, “The pin code for Anushakti Nagar is 400094 and for INS Hamla in Malad, it is 400095, which might have led to confusion that the areas are nearby. After all, the exam centres are allotted centrally.”

Several parents gathered at the schools on Saturday with their concerns following which the school authorities have written to the CBSE. Parents also have approached the local Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale, who has written a letter to the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan requesting a change in the examination centre.