Monday, Jan 23, 2023
50-yr-old school trustee booked for sexual assault on 14-year-old

Police said the accused, who is at large, allegedly sexually assaulted her several times inside his cabin on the school premises. The alleged assaults began on December 28 when the trustee allegedly called her to his cabin, according to the police.

Under the threat, the 14-year-old did not tell anyone about her ordeal, said police. (Representational/File)

A 50-year-old trustee of a school in Mumbai has been booked for rape, molestation and criminal intimidation under IPC and Protection of Children under Offences Act (POCSO) after a Class IX student complained against him.

“We have learnt that the trustee initially told her he had seen her with a boy. He threatened to tell her parents about it, following which he took advantage of her fear and assaulting her sexually,” said an officer.

Under the threat, the 14-year-old did not tell anyone about her ordeal, said police.

However, in the first week of January, police said the accused called her again to her cabin and allegedly sexually exploited her again on a similar pretext. As the abuse did not stop the girl was traumatised, said an investigator.

“When her parents began to see an unnatural change in her behaviour, her mother took her into confidence, following which she revealed her trauma,” he said.

The parents along with the girl lodged a complaint with the police. A senior officer said a case hase been registered and police are trying to trace the accused.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 04:12 IST
