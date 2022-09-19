scorecardresearch
50 young musicians get M S Subbulakshmi fellowships

Shanmukhananda Dr M S Subbulakshmi Sangeetha Pracharya Award was presented to renowned Bengaluru-based musicologist Dr T S Sathyavathi in the presence of Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Subhalakshmi Barua Khan. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

FIFTY MUSICIANS across the country were presented with Sri Shanmukhananda Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music at an event held at the Shanmukhananda auditorium on Saturday.

The fellowship carries a grant of Rs 1 lakh for each musician annually for three years in the field of carnatic vocal, hindustani vocal, mrudangam, harikatha, nadaswaram, veena, sitar, saxophone, ghatam, flute, tabla and violin. The awards were instituted in 2015 by the Shanmukhananda Sabha and have been conferred on 165 musicians so far. This year the fellowships were given to 12 youngsters and continued for 38 other musicians.

On Saturday, renowned Bengaluru-based musicologist T S Sathyavathi was awarded the Shanmukhananda, MS Subbulakshmi Sangeetha Pracharya Award in the presence of Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Subhalakshmi Barua Khan.

