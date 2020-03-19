50 per cent staff rule: BMC to crack down on violators

The order issued by the commissioner states that violation will attract penal action or jail terms under Section 188 of IPC. (File) The order issued by the commissioner states that violation will attract penal action or jail terms under Section 188 of IPC. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start cracking down on establishments not following its directive to function with only 50 per cent staff.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has warned that civic staff will conduct surprise checks on private firms and those found violating the order will be penalised or face jail. On Monday, the BMC ordered that private firms should work with only 50 per cent employees in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city as well as other parts of the state.

“The order was issued to stop the spread of the virus. To ensure it is being followed, civic officials will start random checks in the next few days. If found violating the order, the penalty will be imposed on establishments,” Pardeshi said.



Meanwhile, the civic body has started a drive against illegal hawkers to avoid gathering of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In CSMT subway, the civic body has put up a notice saying that illegal hawkers will face action if they continue their business. Apart from that, the civic body has also issued instructions to “khau gallis” (designated areas for street food) to shut down. “Shops excluding essential items like fruits, vegetables and ration items have been asked to shut to avoid people from gathering. Along with this, eateries have been instructed to ensure there is not much crowd,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

Municipal markets like Crawford market have also been asked to follow the order.

Meanwhile, To contain the spread of COVID-19, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi late Wednesday night ordered shops to be shut on alternative days.

Pardeshi said assistant municipal commissioners of all wards will identify the roads in their wards where shops and commercial activities can be shut on alternative days. However, this will not be applicable to medicine and grocery stores. The civic body also issued an order on Wednesday that no electronic devices will be allowed inside quarantined or isolation facilities. This means relatives of COVID-19 patients cannot take mobile phones inside the facilities.

