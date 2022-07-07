5 pet puppies poisoned to death in Kandivali, owner claims neighbour’s hand

The Samta Nagar police station has registered an FIR against an unknown person for killing five puppies by poisoning them in Kandivali (east). The puppies belonged to a 69-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she suspects that her neighbour must have poisoned her pet dogs because he always used to fight with her over them.

A resident of Saptashrungi society in Lokhandwala area of Kandivali (east), Janka Udmale lives with her 100-year-old mother, 70-year-old husband and 40-year-old son. The family runs a general store.

She told police that she owns two dogs who gave birth to a total of 15 puppies eight months ago. She said the puppies had since been living with them, claiming that her 35-year-old neighbour always used to fight with her over them. Around 8pm on July 3, five of her puppies suddenly fell ill, with froth and blood coming out of their mouths.

She dialled 100 and alerted the police control room. The police sent the bodies of the five puppies for post-mortem examination and registered an FIR on July 5 under sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the IPC and section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

The police said they were checking CCTV footage of the vicinity to nab the suspects.