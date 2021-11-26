Little progress in 5 other cases against Param Bir: complainants

While former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Crime Branch in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with an extortion case registered against him, complainants in other cases filed against Singh have claimed that not much progress has been made in investigating these other cases.

A total of five cases of extortion have been filed against Singh, of which three cases are being investigated by the state CID and probes of two other FIRs are with the Mumbai and Thane police.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, on whose complaint the first FIR was registered on April 28 against Singh, complained about the slow pace of investigation. Ghadge had alleged that Singh had asked him to drop charges against a person in a case he was investigating. He had alleged that while serving as commissioner of Thane Police, Singh would extort money from criminals for not including their names in FIRs and also take money from police officers for their transfers. Subsequent to Ghadge’s complaint, a case was filed against Singh at Bazarpeth police station in Thane and the investigation was handed over to the state CID.

“There are five cases of extortion against Singh and he is still not suspended from the force. How do we believe that the government is fair with everyone working under them, because if a lower-rank officer had committed the same offence then they would have immediately taken action against them. Just because Singh is an IPS officer and highly connected, the government has not taken any action against him,” Ghadge told The Indian Express.

State CID officials have said that they have taken statements of people involved in the case and are contemplating further action.

Subsequently, two more FIRs were registered against Singh at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai and Kopri police station in Thane on the complaint of developer Shyamsunder Agarwal and his nephew Sharad. Agarwal had alleged that Singh and other police officers threatened to falsely implicate him in a case on the pretext of which they harassed and extorted money from him.

The FIRs were registered in the last week of July, and so far two police officials and two private individuals have been arrested in this case.

An investigator said, “We have recorded statements of other police officers booked in the case. We will soon be submitting a chargesheet.”

The fourth case against Singh was filed on the basis of a complaint by businessman Ketan Tanna and 26 others claiming that Singh, along with other police officials and gangster Ravi Pujari, threatened and extorted money from him. Tanna in his statement said that the police officers and other private persons had threatened to falsely implicate him in a case, under which they extorted money from him. The group had further threatened to kill him in an encounter.

Two persons including Tariq Parveen and Punamiya were arrested in the case.

The fifth case against Singh was based on a complaint of hotelier Bimal Agarwal, who accused Singh and other police officers including suspended police officer Sachin Waze of extortion. It was registered on August 20.

“Along with Waze, two private persons identified as Sumit Singh and Alpesh Patel were arrested and interrogated in the case, while Singh’s statement was recorded on Thursday,” said an IPS officer.

The police are yet to file a chargesheet in any of these five cases.