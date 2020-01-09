5 months after woman’s suicide, Mumbai Police charge husband, his family for abetment

Police sources said the victim, Saba Siddiqui, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on August 4, 2019. Police sources said the victim, Saba Siddiqui, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on August 4, 2019.

FIVE MONTHS after a 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Andheri residence, Saki Naka Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband and his family.

The police said the case was registered on Tuesday, after they found a video on the victim’s phone that was recorded moments before she hung herself. In the video, the victim purportedly said that constant harassment by her husband and his family members over dowry pushed her to commit suicide.

Police sources said the victim, Saba Siddiqui, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on August 4, 2019. The police had then lodged an accidental death report in the matter, but after they recovered the suicide video, they registered a case of abetment to suicide.

Her father, Mohammed Shaikh, told police that Siddiqui married in 2016, following which she shifted to Uttar Pradesh and stayed with her husband’s family. “There were constant fights between my daughter and her husband’s family. Owing to harassment, both mental and physical, she frequently visited us in Mumbai. Her husband and her family would harass her as they claimed she didn’t get enough cash and valuables from her parents’ house,” Shaikh said in his statement.

As the harassment gradually increased, the deceased’s father went to the local police station in Uttar Pradesh and lodged a case against the husband and his family on October 15, 2018. After the case was registered, police said the two families had arrived at a mutual understanding, after which the victim went to UP.

On May 13, 2019, as her husband’s family allegedly began harassing her again, Siddiqui returned to Mumbai. “She was staying on the ground floor of the one-plus-one structure. Since the time she came back to Mumbai, she got depressed and would not talk much with anyone else,” her father told police.

On August 4, 2019, when nobody was at home, the victim hanged herself. After her family returned, they rushed her to hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.

“Months after the incident, when Shaikh (her father) was looking at her things, he found her mobile phone… he saw a video of his daughter, in which Saba said she didn’t want to commit suicide but her husband’s family has pushed to take such a step and that they are responsible for her death,” said a police officer.

Saki Naka police registered a case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Senior police inspector Kishor Sawant confirmed the incident and said, “No arrest has been made so far, the matter is still under investigation.”

