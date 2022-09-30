5-month-old with non-compatible blood group undergoes liver transplant in Mumbai

A five-month-old infant from Gujarat suffering from liver failure due to a genetic defect recently underwent a liver transplant in Mumbai and, according to the hospital authorities, is the youngest child in Western India to have undergone such a procedure.

According to Mumbai-based Global Hospital authorities, the most- challenging area, in this case, was that the infant had a non-compatible blood group with the donor. Hence his blood had to be desensitised to remove the antibodies in order to accept the transplanted organ.

Dr Gaurav Chaubal, Director, Global Hospital Mumbai – Liver, Pancreas, Intestine Transplant Programme, told The Indian Express, “Transplant in paediatric age groups are complex procedures, but in the setting of acute liver failure, the rate of complexities is magnified manifold. We are equipped to deal with such emergencies due to the presence of a comprehensive team who can look after paediatric as well as complex adult surgeries.”

The five-month-old baby was suffering from the genetic disorder called tyrosinemia with acute chronic liver failure.

“Tyrosinemia is a metabolic liver disorder caused by a genetic defect which manifests as progressive liver failure. Besides, the other common paediatric metabolic disorders are Wilson’s disease and hemochromatosis. The child was presented with rapidly progressive jaundice, ascites, and altered sensorium,” Dr Chaubal said.

However, no blood group compatible donors were available in the family. An ABO-incompatible liver transplant was performed on the infant on September 12 with the father being the donor. When an ABO incompatible liver transplant is done, the antibody levels in the recipient’s blood are tested, and depending on the antibody levels immunosuppression in the form of monoclonal antibodies and blood plasma filtration are done.

“In this case, the antibody levels were within acceptable limits and monoclonal antibodies or plasma filtration was not required. The child underwent a successful ABO-incompatible transplant. With the newer immunosuppression protocols, the ABO-incompatible transplants have similar success rates as a standard transplant. Currently, the child is recovering and expected to lead a normal life,” Dr Chaubal said.

The five-month-old’s father who hails from Gujarat said that a few days after he was born the child fell ill and his condition worsened. After the transplant my son is now doing well, and, according to doctors, will lead a normal life, he said.

Dr Lait Verma, Senior Consultant Paediatric Hepatologist, Global Hospital Mumbai, said “transplants in India have grown exponentially in the last decade with 135 centers now performing between 1500-2000 transplants a year, 10% of which are pediatric. A survival rate surpassing 90% has been achieved, and now Mumbai has become India`s important multi-organ transplant hub.