5 Million Kilos of Plastic Dumped Into Mumbai’s Sea Every Year, Study Names the Worst Offenders

Nearly 5 million kilograms of plastic waste flow into the Arabian Sea from around 50 nallahs across Mumbai every year, according to a year-long study conducted by The Ocean Cleanup (TOC), a Netherlands-based non-profit working to remove plastic pollution from oceans and rivers.
The study, carried out between May 2024 and May 2025, mapped plastic flows through rivers and tributaries that eventually drain into the city’s network of stormwater channels before entering the sea. Thane Creek, Malad Creek and Vasai Creek were identified as the three largest contributors to plastic pollution in the Mumbai metropolitan region.
“Trash flows across the length of the nallahs, carrying it into the ocean, mangroves, coastline and beaches,” said Boyan Slat, founder of TOC. “This impacts 220 km of coastline, 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species, and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems.”
The findings form the basis for TOC’s plan to deploy specialised trash interceptors at the mouths of key nallahs — points where waterways empty into creeks or the sea. The organisation intends to install two interceptors in Trombay and Malad before the onset of the monsoon, with an estimated recovery capacity of 61 to 92 tonnes of plastic in the initial phase.
Over the next three years, the NGO plans to scale up installations across all 50 major nallahs contributing to marine plastic waste.
Slat noted that Mumbai presents unique operational challenges due to its strong tidal movements. “What’s unique about Mumbai is that the rivers are highly tidal. The interceptor will be designed to capture trash travelling both downstream into the sea and upstream during high tide. In Vashi Creek, plastic is often carried upstream for tens of kilometres with the tide,” he said.
Mumbai has been identified as one of 30 global cities that together account for nearly one-third of river-based plastic pollution worldwide. TOC selected Trombay and Malad for the first phase due to their high impact potential and feasibility of rapid deployment, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). A local private firm will oversee day-to-day operations of the interceptors.
Story continues below this ad
The BMC has already installed multiple trash booms across the city’s stormwater drains. Six were installed in the western suburbs in July 2022 and eight in the eastern suburbs in December 2025. Three additional booms have been funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These floating barriers block solid waste from entering the sea and use conveyor systems to extract and transport debris.
According to BMC data, the six booms in the western suburbs have a daily collection capacity of 1 to 1.5 metric tonnes and have cumulatively removed about 8,000 metric tonnes of waste so far. Data for the eastern suburban installations indicates a cumulative collection of 250 metric tonnes to date.
Slat said the composition of plastic waste reflects local consumption and waste management patterns. “Valuable recyclable plastic is often collected by waste pickers before it reaches the waterways, leaving behind mostly low-value plastic packaging,” he said, referring to the survey conducted in partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
... Read More