5 Million Kilos of Plastic Dumped Into Mumbai’s Sea Every Year, Study Names the Worst Offenders

Nearly 5 million kilograms of plastic waste flow into the Arabian Sea from around 50 nallahs across Mumbai every year, according to a year-long study conducted by The Ocean Cleanup (TOC), a Netherlands-based non-profit working to remove plastic pollution from oceans and rivers.

The study, carried out between May 2024 and May 2025, mapped plastic flows through rivers and tributaries that eventually drain into the city’s network of stormwater channels before entering the sea. Thane Creek, Malad Creek and Vasai Creek were identified as the three largest contributors to plastic pollution in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

“Trash flows across the length of the nallahs, carrying it into the ocean, mangroves, coastline and beaches,” said Boyan Slat, founder of TOC. “This impacts 220 km of coastline, 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species, and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems.”