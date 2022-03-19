5 men arrested, 4 minors detained for boy’s death in Jalna

FIVE MEN have been arrested and four minors detained by the Jalna police for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy to death in Ambad, Jalna district, on March 12. The police said the boy had gone for a swim in a nearby well, where seven of the fifteen persons named as accused in the FIR were present. A verbal altercation escalated to a fight that led to the teenager’s death.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1pm on March 12 when the boy went to the well with his cousin, also a minor. The two reportedly had an altercation with a group of seven, all residents Pathan Mohalla locality. Later, more people from the locality allegedly joined the group.

Police inspector Nitin Patange of Ambad police station said, “They brutally assaulted the boy with iron rods and wooden sticks. After the incident, he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on March 13.”

On March 14, the locals observed a bandh for a couple of hours and protested against the death. The police said they had recorded the statements of the boy’s elder brother and his uncle following which a case was registered under relevant sections of murder and rioting against 15 persons. “We have nabbed nine of the 15 persons named in the FIR,” said Sunil Patil, SDPO of Ambad.

Of the nine apprehended, four are minors. Police identified the five arrested men as Abhay Babasaheb Kharat, Awez Siraj Sheikh, Amir Chand Pathan, Shohel Shah Mohammed Pathan, and Abdul Wajeed Mohamed Ismail.

Those arrested were produced in court and remanded in police custody till Saturday.