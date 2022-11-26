5-hour jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations on Sunday

The Western Railway will impose five hours of jumbo block on both ‘up’ and ‘down’ slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday. Officials have cited maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment as the reason.

During the block, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, due to which a few up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled, informed the Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway will also operate a mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance activities on Sunday. The block between Matunga and Mulund up and down fast lines will be imposed from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

On the harbour line, the block between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra down harbour line will be from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti/Bandra – CSMT Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

The down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and down Harbour line to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, the up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will be supended from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and for Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra, a block from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will will be imposed.

For the commuters, the Central Railway has provided special services that will run between Panvel and Kurla at Platform No.8 during the block period. Also, Harbour line passengers can travel via Main Line and WR from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.