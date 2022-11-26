scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

5-hour jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations on Sunday

The Central Railway will also operate a mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance activities on Sunday.

During the block, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. (Representational)

The Western Railway will impose five hours of jumbo block on both ‘up’ and ‘down’ slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday. Officials have cited maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment as the reason.

During the block, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, due to which a few up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled, informed the Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway will also operate a mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance activities on Sunday. The block between Matunga and Mulund up and down fast lines will be imposed from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

On the harbour line, the block between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra down harbour line will be from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm & Chunabhatti/Bandra – CSMT Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document

The down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and down Harbour line to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, the up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will be supended from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and for Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra, a block from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will will be imposed.

More from Mumbai

For the commuters, the Central Railway has provided special services that will run between Panvel and Kurla at Platform No.8 during the block period. Also, Harbour line passengers can travel via Main Line and WR from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 07:54:27 pm
Next Story

New gold tick, amnesty to suspended accounts: Everything Musk announced this week for Twitter

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close