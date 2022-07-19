5 held for stealing data of share trading company, duping customers of Rs 3.58 cr

OFFICIALS FROM the cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people, including three former employees of a share trading company, for allegedly stealing customer data and duping three of their customers of Rs 3.58 crore by selling their shares.

Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP (Cyber) confirmed the arrests. An FIR was registered in the case on June 23 on a complaint by the company. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year. The accused stole their customer data and called up three of their customers. While calling they used software to hoodwink the customers that the phone calls are coming from the company.

The accused then impersonated the stock broker firm’s employees and made them share One Time Passwords (OTP), which were used to access their demat accounts.

The accused then sold the shares of the customers collectively worth Rs 3.58 crore. They used the money to buy shares of companies that are performing poorly. Police suspect they got a commission from the companies whose shares they bought. One of the wanted accused made internet-based calls from the United Kingdom to get the OTP.