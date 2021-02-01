5 arrested with around 130 kg ganja in Kurla: Police

Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested five persons and seized around 130 kg of ganja worth above Rs 25 lakh.(Representational)

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested five persons and seized around 130 kg of ganja worth above Rs 25 lakh. The five accused were carrying the contraband in six bags in a four-wheeler when they were intercepted by the ANC unit in Kurla, police said.

An officer from the Worli ANC said that they received a tip off that a person from Andhra Pradesh was headed near Phoenix Market City Mall, carrying a consignment of ganja on Sunday. Accordingly, a team led by Worli ANC Senior Inspector Deepak Chavan laid a trap at Dwarka hotel near the mall and intercepted five persons who were in an SUV.

On searching the vehicle, the police found six rexine bags with ganja in them. “A total of 129 kg and 980 gram of ganja was found in the bags, whose value in the international market is around Rs 25.99 lakh,” an officer said. The vehicle, too, was seized by the police.

An officer said that a lot of ganja was coming to the city mainly from the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha border areas. “We are suspecting that this consignment too was headed from there. We are interrogating the accused persons to find out who the client was and get more information about their drug network in the city,” the officer added.