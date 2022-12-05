scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

5 arrested for trying to lynch man on suspicion of theft

Police said that Adam stays with his family in the Santosh Bhavan area of Nalasopara. His father Sher Mohamed Khan said that Adam is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Kandivali. 

Mumbai lynching, Mumbai man lynching, lynch on suspicion of theft, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsA video clip of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows some people kicking, throwing punches and even hitting the 27-year-old with an iron rod. Locals gathered around the spot informed the police following which personnel arrived from the Pelhar police station.

Five people were arrested in Nalasopara for allegedly trying to lynch a 27-year-old man on the suspicion of him stealing valuables from a jewellery shop. Locals claimed that the man, Adam Khan, was trying to steal valuables from a shop after which they assaulted him, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sher Mohamed Khan said the incident took place on November 29 while the family was sleeping and Adam was going to a nearby toilet.  “While he was walking, a person identified as Mukesh Dubey suddenly appeared, pointed towards Adam and started shouting chor chor,” he said, adding “They hit him on his head and leg”.

However, police claimed said that Adam broke into a jewellery shop and was caught while trying to steal valuables. Soon, six to seven people arrived at the spot and started assaulting him.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of rioting and assault.  Sub-inspector Anil Maske said, “Five people were arrested for brutally assaulting Adam. We also registered an FIR of attempted theft against Adam in which the owner of Jai Bhavani Jewellers is the complainant.”

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:09:24 am
