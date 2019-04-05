Thane: 5 arrested for ‘cheating 3 people of Rs 1.8 crore’

The Thane Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested five men Thursday for allegedly cheating three people of more than Rs 1.8 crore through a Ponzi scheme that promised to pay them close to 100 per cent interest within 200 days. While only three FIRs have been registered, police suspect the number of complainants is expected to increase because the amount of money allegedly swindled by the accused runs into several crores.

The accused have been identified as Prakash More (52) and Sandeep Patil (42) from Thane, Umang Shaha (27) from Surat, Ajay Zariwala (42) from New Delhi and Ritesh Patel (35) from Mumbai. They claim to be the directors and proprietors of companies Redrockgame, Tipszone Advisory Pvt Ltd, Krypto Trade and Zia Cool.

According to Thane EOW officers, an FIR was registered in Kapurbawdi police station late last month. “The complainant was promised that if he deposited Rs 7.5 lakh, he would get one per cent interest per day for 200 days. However, the money could be withdrawn only after 200 days,” said a senior officer.

The complainant was told that if he brought more people into the scheme and added to the domino chain, he would get three per cent more interest per person per day for the term he kept his money in the scheme, police said. “So he enrolled two of his friends into the scheme, too, who lost their money because the companies shut shop after 200 days and refused to answer phone calls,” added the officer.

“While More and Patil acted as company directors, Shaha’s bank account shows a large amount of invested money being transferred and then withdrawn. Zariwala and Patel worked as the outreach team and brought more people into the scheme,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

“Their records show that many people had been trapped into the scheme across Mumbai and Thane,” said the officer.