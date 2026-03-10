49% of Mumbai bakeries switch to cleaner fuels; 102 get BMC’s stop-work notices

In 2023, the BMC identified smoke and emission from bakeries as one of the key sources of air pollution in Mumbai. (File photo)

Amid rising concerns over air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has since January 15 sent stop-work notices to 102 bakeries that are yet to switch to eco-friendly fuels.

The move followed a Bombay High Court directive in January last year that ordered the BMC to ensure all eateries operating on the conventional oven system switch to cleaner fuels.

Data from the BMC shows 354 authorised bakeries in Mumbai used conventional fuels like firewood, which contribute to pollution. Forty-nine per cent, or 175, of these bakeries have switched to cleaner fuels like piped natural gas (PNG), while 69 are making the switch and eight have been shut down.