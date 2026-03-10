49% of Mumbai bakeries switch to cleaner fuels; 102 get BMC’s stop-work notices

Amid rising concerns over air quality in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has since January 15 sent stop-work notices to 102 bakeries that are yet to switch to eco-friendly fuels.
The move followed a Bombay High Court directive in January last year that ordered the BMC to ensure all eateries operating on the conventional oven system switch to cleaner fuels.
Data from the BMC shows 354 authorised bakeries in Mumbai used conventional fuels like firewood, which contribute to pollution. Forty-nine per cent, or 175, of these bakeries have switched to cleaner fuels like piped natural gas (PNG), while 69 are making the switch and eight have been shut down.
“Starting January 15, we have issued stop-work notices to 102 bakeries that continue to operate on conventional fuels like wood that contribute to pollution. Once their conversion process is completed, the BMC will carry out an inspection, following which they will be issued clearances for resuming daily operations,” an official told The Indian Express.
In 2023, the BMC prepared the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, as per which smoke and emission from bakeries and eateries were identified as one of the key sources of air pollution in the city.
The BMC data shows that bakeries now contribute to 6 per cent of Mumbai’s overall air pollution.
“Even though 6 per cent may not be a very high number, it should be noted that almost all these bakeries are located in densely populated areas like Byculla, Mazgaon, Malad, and Santacruz, among others. Therefore, their contribution to pollution is actually very hazardous,” said a civic official.
Bombay Environmental Action Group’s 2024 survey
According to a survey carried out by Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) in 2024, out of the total 216 bakeries in Mumbai, 47 per cent, or 100, entities used carbon-intensive fuels like firewood and scrap, which contribute to the generation of PM 2.5 (particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres or smaller) in the air.
The BEAG report also said a record number of new bakeries were opened in the island city between 2017 and 2023.
“Our findings show that the average consumption of wood is around 130 kg per day, which leads to the emission of at least 80,381 kg of PM 2.5 annually from these 72 bakeries. The remaining 28 bakeries that run on wood don’t keep an inventory of fuel consumption. Therefore, their emission levels couldn’t be calculated,” Dr Tuhin Banerji, who was the project head for the survey and a former senior scientist at the CSIR’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute in Nagpur, had told The Indian Express.
“80,000 kg of PM 2.5 accounts for smoking five billion cigarettes in a lifetime. An average human being doesn’t even consume these many cigarettes in a single lifetime,” he said.
Total bakeries in Mumbai: 354
Bakeries that have got stop-work notices: 102
Bakeries already converted to cleaner means of fuel : 175
Bakeries under the process of converting : 69
Bakeries that have been shut down : 8
Bakeries using carbon-intensive fuels: 100
Annual emission generated: 80,381 kg of PM 2.5 (equivalent to smoking 5 billion cigarettes in a lifetime)
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More