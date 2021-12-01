scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
49 Bangladeshi nationals ‘illegally staying’ in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi arrested

The police said that passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered from them along with 28 mobile phones worth Rs 94,000.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 1, 2021 10:15:46 pm
Forty of them were arrested on Tuesday. The other nine were arrested from MIDC area in Bhiwandi about two weeks ago. (Representational)

The Bhiwandi police in Thane arrested 49 Bangladeshi nationals in 12 days for allegedly living in Bhiwandi without valid documents.

Forty of them were arrested on Tuesday. The other nine were arrested from MIDC area in Bhiwandi about two weeks ago.

According to the police, under the guidance of Anil Kumbhare, Additional Commissioner of Police, West region, Bhiwandi police arrested 40 Bangladeshis who were allegedly residing illegally in the city. Of the 40, 20 were arrested by Shantinagar police, 10 by Narpoli police and 10 by Bhiwandi city police.

The police said that passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered from them along with 28 mobile phones worth Rs 94,000.

“They had come here to earn money, but entered the country illegally and were working as laborers. They were living in the warehouse area of Bhiwandi. Most of them were holding PAN and Aadhaar cards, which are suspected to have been obtained using forged documents,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered against all the arrested Bangladeshis.

