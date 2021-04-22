48 private immunisation centres in Mumbai shut due to vaccine shortage

An overcrowded BKC Covid vaccination centre in Mumbai as private vaccination centres closed down temporarily owing to shortage of vaccines. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

At least 48 private vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut on Thursday due to a shortage of vaccines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has about 1 lakh doses left to last it two days.

Mumbai received 1.1 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday. With the current rate of 60,000 immunisations per day, civic officials said that the current stock might last for two more days.

Currently, the BMC is providing stock to only government centres while private centres are given more doses as the fresh supply comes in, said a civic official.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Thursday said, “F-north ward (Matunga) has 8000 doses and the rest 70,000 are distributed to all the vaccination centres.”

Since Monday, the temporary closure of private vaccination centres has led to crowding at the civic-run facilities in the city. On Thursday, citizens had to wait up to 3 hours at the BKC and Dahisar jumbo facilities. BKC jumbo facility, which has the highest vaccination turnout in the city, was shut on Monday.

Owing to the shortage of vaccines, the BMC had on April 9 suspended the vaccination drives in 71 centres in private hospitals for three days. From April 12, the private centres had resumed immunisation.

There are 132 vaccination centres in the city — 42 at civic-run hospitals, 17 in state government-run hospitals and 73 at private hospitals. Over half of the private vaccination centres in the city suspended the vaccination drive since Monday.

To ensure that maximum college students above 18 years get vaccinated at the earliest, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a meeting with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant discussed the need for a strategy to include universities and colleges across the state in the vaccination drive.

“The higher number of younger citizens getting vaccinated would help us be more confident of lesser the intensity of covid in the coming future and enable us to re-adjust and open our colleges, workplaces without the fear of severe covid cases,” Thackeray tweeted. He has also asked the BMC to start vaccination centres at 227 electoral wards in the city.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ameet Satam in a letter to the municipal commissioner requested vaccination of Orange ration card holders (Above Poverty Line) between 18 and 45 years of age at the civic body’s expense.

Till Thursday, BMC had vaccinated 3.13 lakh people with both doses and 18.14 lakh people with the first dose.