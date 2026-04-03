48-hour shifts, harassment claims: Resident doctors flag crisis in Maharashtra colleges

Resident doctors across Maharashtra have raised alarm over what they describe as a deepening crisis in government medical colleges, citing extreme working hours, delayed stipends, harassment, and inadequate infrastructure that they say is pushing many to the brink

In a letter to the Medical Education and Drugs Department, the Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association (MSRDA) has flagged a series of systemic failures affecting senior resident doctors across Government Medical Colleges in the state.

“Senior resident doctors form the backbone of tertiary patient care in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, working relentlessly in OPDs, wards, ICUs and emergency services. Despite this, several administrative shortcomings are severely affecting their professional and personal well-being,” the letter states.

Dr Atharva Shinde, National Executive, FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association); President of Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane; and spokesperson, Central MARD, said the scale of the crisis is far larger than is publicly acknowledged. “In Maharashtra, there are around 7,500 resident doctors in government medical colleges, about 2,200 in semi-government institutions, and around 1,200 in deemed colleges. Nearly 65% of resident doctors are experiencing mental harassment, largely driven by excessive working hours. In most government medical colleges, on-call shifts stretch up to 48 hours or even 56 hours at a stretch, without a break. This can happen once, twice, or even three times a week depending on patient load,” he said.

One of the allegations raised by resident doctors relates to coercion during thesis completion.” Doctors on anonymity have alleged that some Heads of Department (HODs), who act as thesis guides, misuse their authority. “They threaten residents with withholding signatures required for thesis completion. Without that, the candidate cannot appear for exams or receive their degree,” said one of the resident doctors from Latur.

In some cases, doctors alleged, residents are forced to perform personal tasks. “We are asked to do personal chores such as bringing laundry, handling school-related work, even picking up and dropping children,” the doctor from Latur said.

There are also allegations of monetary demands ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh being made for approvals, along with additional payments for postings or academic clearances.

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Alongside workload and harassment, infrastructure remains a major concern. “Hospitals are heavily overcrowded and infrastructure is underdeveloped. Hostel facilities are inadequate. Rooms meant for two residents often house six to seven. For someone who has worked 38 to 46 hours at a stretch, coming back to a room where they cannot even sleep creates tremendous mental pressure. The crisis is also reflected in extreme outcomes. In Maharashtra, on average, there are 15 to 20 suicides of resident doctors every year,” Dr Shinde said.

To address the culture of fear, resident doctors have proposed the creation of an anonymous grievance redressal system. “We suggested an ‘Abhay Portal’ where residents can file complaints anonymously. A committee including representatives from resident associations can verify and act on these complaints. The proposal was discussed with the Joint Director of DMER but has not yet been implemented,” Dr Shinde said.

According to MSRDA, stipend payments for senior resident doctors are also delayed across multiple government medical colleges.

Beyond financial concerns, doctors have raised alarm over the absence of a standardised leave policy. Currently, there are no clear, statewide guidelines on casual or special leave for senior resident doctors. The association has demanded the implementation of minimum leave provisions, 12 casual leaves per year and 20 special leaves per year.