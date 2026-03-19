48 CSC operators under lens: 27,416 bogus crop insurance claims without crop; 5 FIRs filed in Jalgaon

At least 27,416 crop insurance claims for banana cultivation were found to have been filed on land where no crop existed in Jalgaon district, which is known for banana cultivation. Over 71,000 applications have been flagged as irregular, prompting police to register five FIRs against Common Service Centre (CSC) operators in a case that has wider implications for the implementation of the Centre’s crop insurance schemes across the country.

The irregularities were flagged through satellite-based verification by the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) under the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS), a variant of the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

A total of 48 CSC operators have been identified as being involved in the fraud and have been booked by the police across five FIRs in Jalgaon district on March 18. Out of nearly 99,930 applications received under the scheme in Jalgaon in 2025 participation rose by nearly 25 per cent compared to the previous year, officials said, pointing to an unusual spike in enrolments.

The claims were processed by the Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC), which carried out verification through MRSAC using satellite imagery, remote sensing, drones and ground level checks. Officials said the irregularities were traced to the application stage. In several cases, applications were filed without valid survey numbers. Despite mandatory requirements such as 7/12 land records, geo-tagged photographs and supporting documents, such entries were processed on the portal, indicating a breakdown of checks at the data entry level and fixing primary accountability on CSC operators.

According to the MRSAC verification report, which analysed satellite imagery captured between November 1 and December 15, 2025, a total of 92,461 applications covering 96,152.41 hectares were examined across Jalgaon district. The report found that 27,416 applications covering 28,475.1 hectares showed no banana crop on the ground. In another 39,575 cases, the insured area exceeded actual cultivation by 17,470.81 hectares, while 4,632 applications covering 4,816.63 hectares were filed without valid survey numbers.

In all, over 71,000 applications were found to be irregular. The verification also found that banana crop was not present on over 44,041.82 hectares across the surveyed area. Together, these irregularities account for claims worth Rs 293.41 crore, including Rs 142.39 crore as the state’s share and Rs 107.88 crore from the Centre, with the farmer contribution estimated at Rs 43.14 crore. Officials said the irregularities were linked to an insured value exposure of nearly Rs 748.70 crore.

Officials said the verification helped prevent disbursal of over Rs 250.27 crore in government subsidy. The findings were reviewed by the Agriculture Commissioner on February 20, 2026, following which district authorities were directed to act. Officials said the discrepancies were not isolated, with a pattern emerging across multiple centres.

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The verification covered seven talukas, Raver, Yawal, Chopda, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Muktainagar and Jamner, where similar irregularities were found. A total of 48 CSC centres have been identified as the source of a large number of such applications. Officials indicated that similar exercises may be expanded to other districts. Officials said all such bogus applications will be cancelled, and the premium paid will be forfeited and transferred to the Centre’s technical fund, while further FIRs are expected as scrutiny continues.