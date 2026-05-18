48 accident-prone zones in Mumbai to undergo makeover, BMC floats tender

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday floated a Rs 22-crore tender to mitigate 48 accident-prone zones, popularly known as black spots, in the city.
According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a blind spot or black spot is a 500-metre stretch in a state or national highway or urban road where five serious road crashes are reported within a period of three years or any spot where 10 or more accident-related deaths were reported within a three-year period.
The 48 locations that have been identified by BMC are key areas that record heavy vehicular footfall, including the Amar Mahal Junction, intersection of Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Sion Circle Junction, King Circle Junction, Sakinaka Junction (Andheri East), Haji Ali Junction, Mith Chowky (Malad), Bindoo Madhav Thackeray Junction (Worli), Mahim Junction, and Chheda Nagar Junction, among other spots.
During a survey, civic officials said, it was found that most of these roads had uneven surfaces and didn’t have adequate space for pedestrians to walk.
For instance, at the Mahim Junction, several portions of the road surface are excavated and uneven, posing a serious threat to motorists. As a result, as part of the mitigation measure, the BMC will be laying concrete on the excavated portions of the road to make sure the surface is even and level. Furthermore, the mitigation measures also include applying thermoplastic road signage and yellow and black paint on the dividers as part of the road safety mechanism.
Similarly, the roads at the Sion and King Circle Junction will also be laid with strong concrete aggregate for an even surface. “Improving the existing condition of these locations is of utmost priority since they record a high number of deaths and injuries compared to other locations in the city. We are introducing design changes at these locations to reduce the number of crashes and save lives,” an official told The Indian Express.
Furthermore, the officials also maintained that in order to reduce the number of crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries, and make the junctions safe to navigate, the civic body will be widening pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, and traffic rumbles and speed breakers will also be introduced in all 48 locations to keep a check on speeding vehicles, among others.
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“The transformation will make the existing roads safer for all users, reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles, and streamline the flow of traffic,” the official added.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More