48 accident-prone zones in Mumbai to undergo makeover, BMC floats tender

The 48 locations that have been identified by BMC are key areas that record heavy vehicular footfall. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday floated a Rs 22-crore tender to mitigate 48 accident-prone zones, popularly known as black spots, in the city.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a blind spot or black spot is a 500-metre stretch in a state or national highway or urban road where five serious road crashes are reported within a period of three years or any spot where 10 or more accident-related deaths were reported within a three-year period.

The 48 locations that have been identified by BMC are key areas that record heavy vehicular footfall, including the Amar Mahal Junction, intersection of Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Sion Circle Junction, King Circle Junction, Sakinaka Junction (Andheri East), Haji Ali Junction, Mith Chowky (Malad), Bindoo Madhav Thackeray Junction (Worli), Mahim Junction, and Chheda Nagar Junction, among other spots.