47-year-old arrested for molestation

A 47-year-old man has been arrested by Juhu police for allegedly molesting a woman.

The incident took place near actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Pratiksha around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

The woman was getting off an auto-rickshaw when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and escaped, police said. The woman works in the HR department of a private company. After she reported the matter at Juhu police station, a case was registered under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

The accused was arrested after police zeroed in on him from CCTV footage in the area. “After scrutinising CCTV footage of 10-15 cameras, we zeroed in on the accused on the basis of the description given by the victim. The accused is a hawker,” a police officer said.

The accused, identified as Arwind Wagela, was arrested on Friday evening.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old father at a school, who also runs a hostel in the western suburbs, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl. “The father would allegedly call her to his cabin and touch her inappropriately,” a police officer said.

Police said the accused allegedly molested the girl several times since November last year. It came to light recently after she revealed her ordeal to another student. The victim used to live in the school’s hostel.