46 custodial deaths in five years: Maharashtra Government

AFTER BEING informed that 46 custodial deaths had occurred in the state in the five years, the Legislative Assembly on Friday discussed the implementation of measures to curb custodial deaths and sought explanations from the government.

Advertising

In his written reply to a calling attention motion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also the home minister, informed members that the 46 deaths had taken place between 2012 and 2017.

Later, while replying to discussions raised by the Opposition members, Minister of State (Home) Ranjit Patil listed various measures adopted by the government to clamp down on the custodial excess and also improve the prison infrastructure to curb such deaths.

The government informed the House that compensation had so far been given to the families of the deceased in 15 of these cases following orders by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In other cases, the matters are still being heard by the NHRC, Patil said.

Advertising

Admitting that the condition of the prisoners in state’s overcrowded jails necessitated improvement, Patil said that the government had decided to set up three new jails — in Yavatmal, Ahmednagar and Gondia — to decongest the jails. Expansion of jails in Yerawada and Mandale was also on the cards, he added.

Patil further said that the government would audit the implementation of various steps adopted to curb such deaths.