‘45% posts in public health centres vacant in Mumbai’

Amid concerns about a possible third wave with the rise in Omicron cases, nearly 45% posts in public health centres are lying vacant in Mumbai, according to the findings of the ‘Ideal Mumbai Public Health Manifesto’, a document jointly released by Mumbai First and Praja Foundation.

The document also says that only 20% of the health budget was allocated for revenue expenditure on primary healthcare.

As per National Building Code norms, which prescribe one dispensary for every 15,000 population, Mumbai requires 858 government dispensaries. However, the city only has 199 government dispensaries. Of these, only 15 dispensaries were accessible for 14 hours. Others were accessible for 5-8 hours.

The number of deaths for mental and behavioural disorders has increased from 447 in 2017 to 475 deaths in 2019.

Under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, 2,53,928 children were screened at anganwadis and 1,71,119 children were screened at government and aided schools, of which 12,152 needed medical attention. In antenatal care, the number of pregnant women who registered for antenatal care decreased by 20% from 2018-19 to 2020-21. The number of women who tested positive for severe anaemia increased by 5% from 2019-20 to 2020-21.

These are some of the key findings of the ‘Ideal Mumbai Public Health Manifesto’. With BMC elections around the corner, Mumbai First and Praja Foundation organisations have given some recommendations, based on their findings, which political parties can adopt in their election manifestos.

“The purpose of this manifesto is to advise on the most pressing public health challenges for today and the future, and how any future Government should champion public health in Mumbai. With the upcoming BMC election fast approaching, we call for all political parties to adopt the policies outlined in this public health manifesto in their respective election manifesto for BMC election 2022,” says the document.

It suggested increasing the number of local dispensaries and making them more accessible by keeping them open from 8 am to 10 pm. It also suggested allocating more doctors and staff by having one general doctor and visiting specialist doctors per dispensary, upgrading equipment, strengthening schemes such as Aapli Chikitsa to provide diagnostic services at the dispensary level.

For mental health, it suggested that elected representatives work towards building awareness about mental health disorders and common issues. Public campaigns can help popularize helplines to seek support for mental health issues.

By setting up institutional structures like Mohalla Arogya Samitis, they can conduct a community-based survey at ward levels, identifying high-risk areas across the city and setting up area-wise medical camps.

With rising cases of lifestyle diseases, it suggested focusing on promoting healthier lifestyle changes, nutrition counselling and awareness generation in policy and implementation. “Promote and create more open public space for recreational activities such as parks, dedicated cycling/walking tracks in the parks, playing area, gymkhana, etc,” the document says.

It also suggested a third-party audit of the process and functioning of health centres.