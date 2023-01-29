45 applications pending, special IG seeks system overhaul to close brothels

To make Mumbai free of brothels and put an end to trafficking of women, Maharashtra Special Inspector General (Women and Child Crime Prevention) Deepak Pandey has sought an overhaul of the system to seal brothels. He has also written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, seeking his views on the top police officer being declared as the district magistrate (DM) of the city as well. As per law, DMs and those below the DM rank have the power to seal a brothel.

Pandey has suggested that apart from the Mumbai Police commissioner being declared as the DM, while joint commissioners should be given powers of additional district magistrates, additional commissioners be given powers of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to make the system effective.

The letter (accessed by The Indian Express), sent to Vivek Phansalkar last November, mentioned that 45 applications seeking the closure of brothels have been pending with the city police since 2018. The letter added that since these brothels are “demand centres”, their closure is important to put an end to trafficking of women. Following the November 2022 letter, Pandey had written another letter to Phansalkar earlier this month.

This comes after a similar letter was written by Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, to the state home department last September. In the letter addressing the principal secretary (Home), Chakankar had said that there was a need to increase the number of DMs in Mumbai and commissionerates to act against brothels that indulged in trafficking. She had added that since there is only one person to act against brothels in Mumbai city, 45 applications seeking brothel closure have been pending since 2018.

Pandey’s letter written in November had stated, “The city of Mumbai has been declared a metropolitan area under Section 8(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973… the state government may, in every metropolitan area, appoint as many persons as it thinks fit as ‘Executive Magistrates’ and appoint one of them as ‘District Magistrate’.”

Currently, the two collectors in Mumbai city perform the duties of the DM. The letter, however, pointed out that these appointments are against Section 20(1) of the CrPC, which states that one DM shall be appointed for the entire metropolitan area.

“All laws relating to women and children should be handled and enforced under the guidance of senior officers with long experience in the enforcement of criminal laws. Considering the rank and experience of the commissioner of police in the Mumbai metropolitan area, it would be more effective if the police commissioner oversees implementing laws like the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, among others,” the letter said.

Advertisement

Comparing the infrastructure to act against brothels in Mumbai to other districts, the letter said, “For example, the largest district in Maharashtra is Ahmednagar (which has no commissionerate), which has a population of 45 lakh. Ahmednagar district has 10 magistrates, including eight sub-divisional magistrates, one additional district magistrate and one district magistrate to close brothels.” “One commissioner of Police… is available for the Mumbai Metropolitan area, which has a population above 2 crore and is a national epicentre of illicit trade.”

The letter proposed that for the effective implementation of laws related to women and children, all other commissioners from metropolitan areas too should be made DMs. “If this is done, the designation of police commissioner will be as follows, ‘Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate’,” the letter said.

The letter concluded by saying, “The director general of police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai has asked for your comments regarding the sample clauses 8(a) to 8(d) of paragraph 8 (mentioned in the letter). After receiving the feedback, a proposal in this regard will be submitted to the government of Maharashtra.”

Advertisement

When contacted, Pandey said, “Brothels are demand centres, due to which girls are trafficked to cities like Mumbai from other states. Our aim is a ‘brothel free Maharashtra’. Rather than being mute spectators, we should have a system of Dms and SDMs like other districts to smash these centres. The concerned authority can issue an order to seal a brothel for one to three years… it is a non-appealable order, which would help curb the menace.”

Sources said that Phansalkar is yet to reply to the letters.