44 sugar mills get notice for non-payment of dues to farmers

Forty-four sugar mills that have failed to make payment to cane farmers after procuring sugarcane have received notice from the state government.

The mills have been warned that they will not get permission for cane crushing, which begins from October 15.

It is mandatory for sugar mills to make payment to farmers after procuring sugarcane within 14 days. The payment should be based on fair price remuneration, which is fixed by the Centre.

Around 190 sugar factories in Maharashtra are gearing up for the sugar crushing from October 15. Of them, 44 mills have been marked by the government for poor track record and default.

State Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, who prepared an audit report on sugar mills performance, identified the 44 mills that have repeatedly defaulted on payments to farmers. The Sugar Commission has decided to send an advisory to farmers to be careful while selling cane to mills that have a poor track record.