4,351 poultry birds found dead across Maharashtra, highest toll since January 8

The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, a nodal body for testing cases of bird flu, has confirmed that the cause behind the deaths of chicken in Thane on Monday night was bird flu or Avian Influenza. With this, three villages in Thane district have reported flu in poultry birds.

According to the containment plan prepared by the Union government, the local administration will cull poultry birds within a 1 km radius of a particular chicken farm where birds have died due to Avian Influenza.

On January 10, samples of dead crows from Thane city had tested positive for bird flu.

On Tuesday, 4,351 poultry birds were found dead in across the state, the highest toll in a day since January 8. Of them, around 3,700 poultry birds were found dead at Sawargad taluka in Yavatmal.

The total number of bird deaths has risen to 8,273 in the state since January 8. Samples of poultry birds across 14 places in seven districts (including Thane) have tested positive for bird flu on Monday night.

Over 25,000 poultry birds, all within 1 km radius of an infected poultry farms in the seven districts and 14 places have been culled. “Surveillance work is being carried out in an area of one to 10 km around the infected poultry farms. The areas are also being disinfected. The surveillance will continue at places where positive cases have been reported in species other than poultry,” said an official from the state animal husbandry department.

The state government has already empowered district collectors to immediately implement a containment plan even if they suspect deaths due to bird flu and declare an “alert zone”. However, the government has not banned the supply and sale of poultry birds in the state except in the 1 km radius of the poultry farms where bird flu cases have been confirmed.

To monitor activities undertaken to control the bird flu in the state, a Union government team on Sunday visited Pen (Raigad), Nande (Pune) and Boribel (Daund, Pune).