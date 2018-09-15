Mumbai: 43,000 Ganesh idols immersed

BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday. (Express photo) BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday. (Express photo)

At least 43,000 Ganesh idols were immersed till 9 pm on Friday, which marked the one-and-a-half day immersion of Lord Ganesh. Devotees who flocked to immersion points said they were happy with the arrangements.

According to the Brihanmumbai Samanvay Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, many household Ganpatis were eco-friendly idols. “Traffic arrangements at all 84 spots in the city, including Girgaum and Juhu Chowpatty, were sufficient. Many preferred using eco-friendly idols,” said an official of the Samiti.

Till 6 pm, 37 Sarvajanik idols, 9,747 household idols totalling 9,784 idols were immersed in Mumbai’s water bodies. A total of 2,339 sarvajanik and three household idols were immersed in artificial lakes.

Traditionally, Ganesh mandals and families host the deity for one-and-a-half day, five days or the full 10 days in pandals and their homes, respectively. Immersions of the idol take place in large numbers on these days.

On Friday, many people left their homes early to avoid traffic. “We left our house at 4 pm as we had to make it to Girgaum Chowpatty for immersion. We did not find a large crowd,” said Shweta Shinde, a Chembur resident. Vaidehi Limaye, who lives in Thane, was pleased with the increase in the number of volunteers at Talao Pali for immersion. “We were assisted by many volunteers who offered to donate these idols. Donation refers to immersing the idols in creeks and later re-use its clay for making idols. Traffic was also smooth.”

Another Thane resident, Raj Kumar, who lives in Majiwada, said exemption of Thane toll and starting the Mumbra bypass helped reduce traffic.

