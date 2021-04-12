Filter mediaFilter by typeFilter by dateSearch Media list ATTACHMENT DETAILS mumbai-police-2.jpg April 12, 2021 236 KB 1200 by 667 pixels Edit Image Delete permanently Alt Text Mumbai: 427 people booked for Covid violations over weekend Describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title mumbai-police Caption A majority of the violations were from Mumbai's northern suburbs, which comprises areas from Goregaon to Dahisar. A total of 62 FIRs were registered in these areas. (Express File) Description File URL: https://indianexpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/mumbai-police-2.jpg Copy URL to clipboard Required fields are marked * Source Name If provided, photo credit will be displayed Source URL If provided, source name will link here Google Keywords If provided, Google Keyword will be displayed. (Express Photo)

Mumbai Police, over the course of the weekend lockdown, booked 427 people for violations of Covid-19 guidelines and arrested 321 of the violators. This is the first weekend lockdown as per the new restrictions put in place for weekends till April 30. On weekends, public movement to any public place is restricted completely, except for essential services and few more exceptions as per the order.

Since April 5, 802 people have been booked for violating the pandemic rules in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, 427 people were booked on Saturday and Sunday in a total of 171 FIRs. Of these, 77 were against people for not wearing masks.

About 33 cases were against non-essential shops for running their business clandestinely with half-shutters on. Another 26 FIRs were against people gathering in public places, 10 more were against people violating quarantine rules, eight FIRs against hotels and remaining for other violations of Covid-19 guidelines.

A majority of the violations were from Mumbai’s northern suburbs, which comprises areas from Goregaon to Dahisar. A total of 62 FIRs were registered in these areas.

This was followed by the West region (Bandra to Jogeshwari) with 37 cases, 35 cases in Eastern suburbs, which comprises areas ahead of Ghatkopar to Mankhurd and Mulund. The remaining 29 cases were lodged in South and Central Mumbai.