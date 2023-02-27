scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

4,200 take part in 1st promo of Mumbai’s half-marathon

"More than 4,000 people participated in the event which had no prize or award distribution. The senior-most citizen completed the entire 10-km stretch, and almost all the participants completed their respective stretches," said an official.

The BMC, meanwhile, initiated the registration process for the final half-marathon from Sunday. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
4,200 take part in 1st promo of Mumbai’s half-marathon
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A total of 4,200 Mumbai residents took part in the first promo run of the half-marathon organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday morning.

The promo run was bifurcated into three categories — 3 km, 5 km and 10 km each — with the final half-marathon event set to be held on December 17, 2023.

According to BMC officials, the promo run and the marathon are being held to promote the Union Ministry’s ‘Fit India’ campaign.

The oldest participant at the event— 84-year-old Ratanchand Oswal, who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago , is a member of the ‘Zipper’s Club’, an apex body of members that participate in marathons under medical guidance.

The youngest participants were a group of 12-year-old school children, BMC said in an official statement.

“More than 4,000 people participated in the event which had no prize or award distribution. The senior-most citizen completed the entire 10-km stretch, and almost all the participants completed their respective stretches,” said an official.

The BMC, meanwhile, initiated the registration process for the final half-marathon from Sunday.

Also Read
Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena factions seek control of party local ...
Eknath Shinde: MVA had plans to arrest Fadnavis, but I toppled govt befor...
‘BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi are Ram-Shyam ki jodi’: Sanjay Raut hits back a...
Hasan Ali Khan
Businessman Hasan Ali Khan, probed by ED for ‘money laundering’, dies
Advertisement

According to civic officials, there would be several campaigns at the ward level to promote the December event.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 03:40 IST
Next Story

Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally held in Navi Mumbai against ‘love, land jihad’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close