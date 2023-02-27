4,200 take part in 1st promo of Mumbai’s half-marathon

A total of 4,200 Mumbai residents took part in the first promo run of the half-marathon organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday morning.

The promo run was bifurcated into three categories — 3 km, 5 km and 10 km each — with the final half-marathon event set to be held on December 17, 2023.

According to BMC officials, the promo run and the marathon are being held to promote the Union Ministry’s ‘Fit India’ campaign.

The oldest participant at the event— 84-year-old Ratanchand Oswal, who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago , is a member of the ‘Zipper’s Club’, an apex body of members that participate in marathons under medical guidance.

The youngest participants were a group of 12-year-old school children, BMC said in an official statement.

“More than 4,000 people participated in the event which had no prize or award distribution. The senior-most citizen completed the entire 10-km stretch, and almost all the participants completed their respective stretches,” said an official.

The BMC, meanwhile, initiated the registration process for the final half-marathon from Sunday.

According to civic officials, there would be several campaigns at the ward level to promote the December event.