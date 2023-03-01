42-year-old man held for sexual assault of two minor sisters

The Mumbai Police arrested a 42-year-old man on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters, aged seven and four. Police said the accused, who stays in the same neighbourhood as the minors, allegedly took the two girls and their third sister to his house on the pretext of giving them noodles, and sexually assaulted two of them.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday when the three sisters were playing on their veranda. “The accused saw that no adult was with the three sisters, following which he called them to his house on the pretext of giving them noodles,” said a police officer. The accused then locked the door from inside and sexually assaulted two sisters, said police.

Later, the three sisters managed to escape and went to their house, where the seven-year-old revealed their ordeal to her mother. “The mother confronted the accused, leading to a verbal altercation, after which she came to the police station and filed a complaint,” said a senior officer.

The three sisters were sent for medical examination, which confirmed that two of them were sexually assaulted.

On the complaint of their mother, who stays with the three daughters and her husband in south Mumbai, a case was registered under sections of rape, molestation, unnatural offence and wrongful restraint under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act 2012 late on Sunday.

“A team was sent to the man’s house and he was brought to the police station,” said an officer. During the interrogation, the man confessed to the crime, following which he was arrested. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till March 4.

“We are trying to ascertain whether the accused has sexually assaulted other minor girls in the vicinity under similar pretenses,” said an investigator.