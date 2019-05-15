42 BMC engineers resume work after commissioner assures fair investigation into CSMT bridge collapse

FORTY-TWO engineers from BMC’s bridges’ department on Tuesday called off their strike after newly-appointed Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi met them and assured that the departmental probe into the CSMT bridge collapse will be conducted fairly.

The engineers had gone on strike on Monday after S O Kori, a retired chief engineer of the department, was arrested in connection to the bridge collapse incident. This was the fourth arrest made in the case after the bridge collapse killed seven persons and injured over 30.

After the meeting with Pardeshi, Sainath Rajadhyaksha, the president of the Municipal Engineers’ Union, said: “The administration has assured that the departmental inquiry will be completed before a criminal case is lodged.”

However, the commissioner’s office was quick to clarify that the engineers have only been assured that the departmental probe will fair. “The commissioner assured the union and the engineers that no injustice will be done to them. Action/inquiry will be conducted as per rules,” said an official from the commissioner’s office.

At present, along with a police probe, a departmental inquiry is also in progress in connection to the bridge collapse incident. The BMC, meanwhile, also assured the protesters that vacant engineering posts will be filled and they will undergo a crash course on bridge inspection and audit work, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology.