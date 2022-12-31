417 children of migrants still studying in Mumbai schools, 723 left city

In a special drive to trace children of migrants in Mumbai schools in the aftermath of Covid, the office of Deputy Director of Education has found that 417 are currently studying in various schools in Mumbai. A total of 723 children have migrated out of the city either to different districts of Maharashtra or to other states in India.

Out of a total of 723 children who migrated out of Mumbai, around 120 have shifted base within the state in different districts of Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Satara, Latur, Parbhani and Palghar. However, over 550 of them have moved to different states in India with the highest number (338) recorded in Uttar Pradesh followed by 102 in Bihar. Data from Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam showed a marginal number of such students. These children were earlier admitted to schools in Mumbai as their parents lived here for work.

Of the 417 migrant children currently admitted in Mumbai schools, over 200 are from different states in India with the highest – 144 – numbers coming in from UP. Around 125 have been found to have come from different districts of Maharashtra.

The severe impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on migrants in Mumbai has been under spotlight for a while now. It has also led to concerns of many children dropping out of school. “The drive was aimed at tracing students with an aim to reinstate them into mainstream education. Children of migrants who are currently admitted in Mumbai schools show that they are not out-of-schools. Whereas, it has to be traced if those who migrated out of Mumbai have been reinstated in local schools,” said an official from the school education department.

Out of those who have migrated out of Mumbai, 389 are boys and 334 are girls. Those who have migrated to Mumbai and have taken admission to schools include 192 boys and 225 girls. The data also shows that no child has been traced as working as child labour.