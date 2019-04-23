41-year-old man held for ‘impersonating doctor, running clinic from slum in Malwani’

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a Jogeshwari-based doctor with a similar name and operating a clinic in Malwani.

Advertising

According to police, the accused had duped slum dwellers in the area for two years. The fraud was detected when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted an inspection, police said. The complainant in the matter is an assistant medical officer, Amol Chauhan.

The accused was identified as Abdul Aziz, who is a resident of Bandra (West). Police said Aziz was operating as Dr Shaikh Parvez Abdul Aziz and was running a clinic named Aziz Polyclinic at Khan compound on Joseph Patel Road in Malwani. The case was registered in Malwani police station. “Chauhan said he (accused) has been impersonating another doctor from Jogeshwari as they have similar names,” said an investigating officer. Chauhan, in his statement to police, said it was part of his duty to check whether quacks were operating from slum pockets.

“Chauhan said Aziz had even installed a display board outside his clinic in which he has claimed that he holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. He claimed to have cleared the MBBS course in 2004 and displayed a registered number from the Maharashtra Medical Council,” said a police officer.

Police said Chauhan cross-checked the registration number with the BMC list following which he found that the number was in the name of Dr Shaikh Parvez Abdul Aziz, a resident of Vaishali Nagar in Jogeshwari (West). Police said they were trying to identify the vendors who supplied medicine to Aziz’s clinic.