41-year-old head constable shoots self

A 41-year-old head constable from Tulinj police station in Nalasopara allegedly died by suicide on Thursday.

According to the police, the constable identified as Sakharam Bhoye shot himself with a pistol inside the cabin of a police inspector at around 8.30 am.

“On hearing the gunshot, everyone ran towards the cabin. His body was found on the floor,” said an officer.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police said they are trying to ascertain the reason for him taking the extreme step.

A senior police officer said, “We have not recorded any statement so far. Once we start recording statements, we may know the reason.”

Bhoye is survived by his wife and a 12-year-old son. He hailed from Nashik but was staying in Virar, said an officer.

“He has used a weapon that we keep as reserve at the police station for emergency situations,” said an officer.

