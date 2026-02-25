41 tiger deaths in state in one year; 8 killed in accidents

Maharashtra’s Forest Minister Ganesh Naik informed the Legislative Assembly in a written reply that 41 tigers died due to various reasons in the state during 2025. Out of these, 28 deaths were natural, while 8 tigers died in accidents, 4 due to electrocution, and one was killed in poaching.

A written question was raised in the Assembly regarding tiger deaths, inquiring about the total number of fatalities and the steps being taken by the government to prevent deaths caused by electrocution, poaching, and accidents.

In his response, Naik stated that to prevent wildlife deaths in railway accidents, instructions have been issued to the Railways to construct underpasses and overpasses in forest areas along newly proposed rail lines. Additionally, a speed limit of 40 km/h has been mandated for trains passing through these sectors.